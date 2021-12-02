Ellevest Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 201.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Telefónica by 1,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 566,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

TEF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.