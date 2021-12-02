Ellevest Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

