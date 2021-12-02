Ellevest Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

