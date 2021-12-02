Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 23.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 174.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 78,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

