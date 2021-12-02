Ellevest Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $404.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.87. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.