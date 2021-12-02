Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $102.36 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

