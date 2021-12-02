Ellipsis Hits Market Cap of $210.28 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $210.28 million and $23.25 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 558,160,036 coins and its circulating supply is 490,129,127 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

