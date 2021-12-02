EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. EMCORE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
EMKR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,577. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.