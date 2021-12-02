EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. EMCORE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

EMKR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,577. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 176.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 12.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 393.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 721.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

