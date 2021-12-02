Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$54.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.88.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TSE ENB opened at C$47.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$40.60 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

