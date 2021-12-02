Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.55 million-$849.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.71 million.Endava also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.603 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.33.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.02. 7,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

