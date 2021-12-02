Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 4,424,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.