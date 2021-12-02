Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.
ENDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 4,424,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
