ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

NDRA opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.