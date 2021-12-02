Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ET. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ET traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 17,472,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,516,074. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.