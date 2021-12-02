ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.17 ($16.10).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.05 and a 200-day moving average of €10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

