ENI’s (E) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.