Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.58. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 99 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENJY. BTIG Research began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.