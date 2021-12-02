Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 3,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 155,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $6,668,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 40.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 59,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $580,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

