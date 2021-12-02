EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

