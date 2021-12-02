Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 545.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enstar Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $225.62 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $191.21 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.37.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.