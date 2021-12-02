Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in November

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.1 days.

Shares of Entain stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 1,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397. Entain has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59.

Get Entain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.