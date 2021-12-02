Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 769,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,748,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.82. 231,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,685. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

