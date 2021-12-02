Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FATE. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Shares of FATE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

