Epiq Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 15,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 40,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.63.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.67 and a 200-day moving average of $419.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

