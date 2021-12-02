Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $263.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.34. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.