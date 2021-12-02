Epiq Partners LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 640,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 117,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 53,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 597,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,868,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

