Epiq Partners LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF accounts for 5.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 4.83% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VALT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

