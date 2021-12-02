Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 63,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

