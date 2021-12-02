Era Swap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,051.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $471,051.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

