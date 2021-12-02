ESBC (ESBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,462.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $722,091.92 and approximately $68,462.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

