Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives $19.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMBL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,958. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $105.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.