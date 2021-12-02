EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $450,745.65 and approximately $5,829.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00240131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

