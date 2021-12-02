Etherparty Tops One Day Volume of $46,507.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Etherparty has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $730,408.75 and $46,507.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00235465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00086997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

