Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETON stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

