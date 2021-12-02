Eurofins Scientific’s (ERFSF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.03. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

