European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get European Wax Center alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,185,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.