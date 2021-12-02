European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $26.64 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $138,000.

