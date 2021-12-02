Exane Asset Management Has $64.89 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exane Asset Management lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 15.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $186,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $347,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $318.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

