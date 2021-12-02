Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 18,503 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,057. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.