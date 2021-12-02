Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $306.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

