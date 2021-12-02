Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 446 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWR opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

