Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

