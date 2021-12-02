Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

