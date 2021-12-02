Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,807 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

