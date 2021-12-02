Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $399.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.03. 541,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

