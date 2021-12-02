FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings per share of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $466.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.05. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $4,844,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

