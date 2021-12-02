Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in November

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FRFHF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.00. 5,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $320.52 and a fifty-two week high of $480.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.67.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.