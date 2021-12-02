Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $28.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,849.25. 34,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,686. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,855.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,689.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

