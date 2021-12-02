Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 10,778 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,455. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

