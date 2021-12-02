Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

