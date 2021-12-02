Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.55. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE:FSS opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

